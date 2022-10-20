Instagram post shows what old Hollywood celebs like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn would look like today; fans are shook

Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe are not only famous for their Hollywood films, they are also icons of beauty. But how would Marilyn, Audrey and many other old Hollywood actors look if they lived in today's times? An Instagram user decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) on various apps to edit and modernise old photos of stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren, and the results are attracting all kinds of reactions on social media. While some say they ‘all look like the Kardashians’, others also called the edited photos ‘shocking’ and ‘disturbing’. Also read: Ana de Armas-starrer Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde 'has something to offend everyone', says director

Instagram user Lost In History shared a series of photos of old Hollywood actors with starkly juxtaposed edited pictures of what the famous stars would look like in the 21st century. Along with Elizabeth, Sophia, Marilyn and Audrey Hepburn, the post included pictures of Brigette Bardot and Eartha Kitt, among others. The caption read, “These images made using phone apps show how much beauty standards and trends have changed over the years. Which era do you think had the best beauty standards?”

While many Instagram users agreed that the editing had altered the faces of some actors completely, others were not happy with changes, and questioned the need to edit their photos in the first place. One person commented, “This is sad. They looked so much better in their natural way. I'm glad they were able to enjoy their youth in a different time, there was more authenticity.” Another comment read, “These women are considered the most beautiful actresses of the 20th century – their uniqueness made them so. The filter dims that...”

A section of people also compared the edited photos with the Kardashians. Celebrities like Khloe and Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner often get accused of making tweaks to their faces and bodies in social media photos, and setting unrealistic beauty standards. One wrote, “They all look (like the) Kardashians. Disaster.” Another one commented, “Oh please, can you just stop with the Kardashian/filter s***? Also there's everything wrong with the question ‘which era had the best beauty standards?’ Don't you agree that beauty standards are sad in every way? There shouldn't be a standard for what's beautiful and what's not.” Some of the other comments called the pictures ‘egregious’, ‘shocking’ and ‘disturbing’.

