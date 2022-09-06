Internet is in a meltdown after video of Harry Styles ‘spitting’ on Chris Pine emerges. What's your verdict?

The drama around Don't Worry Darling is not ending. After the entire Shia LaBeouf-Florence Pugh-Olivia Wilde beef, a new, potential clash has emerged. A video from the Venice Film Festival screening of the movie has divided the internet on what is true and what is totally a trick of the eye. (Also read: Abhay Deol calls Anurag Kashyap 'gaslighter' after filmmaker said he was 'painfully difficult to work with')

On Tuesday, a video emerged of the cast and crew of Don't Worry Darling taking their seats for the screening at the festival. Olivia Wilde sat next to Chris Pine and Harry Styles arrived as well. As he sat down next to Chris, it appeared as if he spat in is lap and Chris' expressions at the moment--stopping his applause and looking at his lap with a smile--also seemed to fit with the scene. However, Harry took his seat and looked around without any change in expression.

Before you make any assumptions, let us tell you that another POV has also landed on social media and it shows Chris and Harry laughing and chatting second after the ‘spitting’.

Nonetheless, the internet had a field day with the first video. Even chat show host Conan O'Brien joked, “One of the Minions spit on me at the premiere for Rise of Gru.” A person screamed, “Someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?” Another wrote, “The don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine.”

The Don't Worry Darling drama is indeed getting complex by the minute. Earlier, Shia was supposed to star in the movie with Florence but Olivia, the director, said that she had him removed because the crew did not feel safe with him. Everyone naturally assumed that the ‘crew’ she mentioned was actually for Florence, who would have to share multiple intimate scenes with him in the movie. So later, Harry, who was also Olivia's boyfriend at the time, was brought in.

But later, it emerged that Shia and Florence actually share a good relationship and Shia even said that he walked out of the movie because of no rehearsal time. He rejected her version of events and released a voice message he had received from her urging him to stay on board. Amid all this drama, Florence even refused to be part of the press tour and was seen for the Venice red carpet and screening.

Olivia Wilde looked to hush widespread speculation of a behind-the-scenes feud. "Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production in Dune ... I cannot say enough how honoured I am to have her as my lead," said Olivia, who also has a meaty role in the movie.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there. The Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. I feel it is sufficiently well nourished,” she said at the press con.

In the movie, which is almost as high on drama as real life, Florence and Harry play a happy couple living in a brightly coloured 1950s community, deep in the U.S. desert. But the idyllic calm is shattered when one of the neighbourhood housewives goes missing and Pugh's character Alice comes to question the reality surrounding her.

It releases in India on September 30.

