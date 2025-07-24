‘Miranda Priestly is so back’: Internet is obsessed with Meryl Streep's look as she shoots The Devil Wears Prada 2

Gird your loins! Miranda Priestly is back! Now that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in production, several pictures and videos from the shoot are surfacing on social media. New pictures of Meryl Streep have now hit the internet, serving looks as she reprises her role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. (Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 first look: Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, internet is already obsessed with her outfit) Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Meryl Streep returns as Miranda

In the new pictures that were shared by fan accounts on X, Meryl was spotted in the iconic icy blonde hairdo of her character. She was dressed in a velvet skirt that was paired with a violet top and a light orange overcoat for the day. She was seen walking towards the set, with several other members of the crew showing her the way as a number of fans looked surprised after spotting her on the set.

How fans reacted

Reacting to the look, a fan commented, “The Queen Is BACK!! THEE Miranda Priestly is so back!” A second fan said, “She is going to kill it I just know it as a fact!” A comment read, “I am afraid this movie will kill me it will be so good.” “The way she hasn’t aged at all!” said a fan. Another fan predicted, “Would so love this to be Meryl's 22nd Oscar nomination!”

For the uninitiated, Meryl was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for playing Miranda in the original movie but lost to Helen Mirren in The Queen. Meryl is the most-nominated actor in the history of the Academy Awards. Her last nomination was in 2018 for The Post.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is all set to bring back the original cast of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt for the film. The original film was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine. The film ended with Miranda sticking to Runway Magazine, even though it meant her personal assistant, Andy (Anne), quitting the job. The film was a huge commercial success, earning $326.7 million worldwide. The sequel is set to release in May next year.