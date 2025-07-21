The Devil Wears Prada 2 first look: Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, internet is already obsessed with her outfit

Ever since it was announced that The Devil Wears Prada sequel would bring back the original cast of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt for the film, fans of the original have been eagerly waiting for more updates on the 2026 release. Fans got a major surprise on Monday when Anne dropped the very first look from the film, that of her character Andy Sachs. (Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Everything we know about the sequel so far) Anne Hathaway is all smiles as she steps in the character of Andy Sachs.

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

In the new picture, Anne is seen flashing a big smile in a deep blue jumpsuit, with her hair kept untied. She looked chic and booted up in character, which gave fans an update on what her character would wear on a regular day at the office. But what is her character up to in the sequel?

Ardent fans of the first film will remember that in the first film, Andy was an aspiring journalist who then finds herself in the position of an impossible job offer, and takes up the role of the personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep). By the end, she has learnt the job a little too well to know better and ends up quitting it.

Fan reactions

Anne simply captioned the post with the words, “Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2” Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Fashion icon since 2006. I am already obsessed with the outfit.” A second fan commented, “We are definitely ready for Andy Sachs 2025, you look even more prettier than ever (which is nothing new for us 😭), we know you’ll do incredibly epic and we’re wishing you the best!”

A comment read, “The outfits we are going to get will be INSANELY BEAUTIFUL.” Another said, “Stunning! She did not age at all. It shows how one doesn’t age when ur unproblematic.” “So excited!” said a fan.

The original film was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine. The film was a huge commercial success, earning $326.7 million worldwide. The sequel is set to release in May next year.