'Irreconcilable differences', Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson split after 4 years

British actor/model Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Canadian actor/ husband Joshua Jackson after 4 years of marital bliss.

According to the plaintiff, “irreconcilable differences” have been stated as the reason for the divorce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the plaintiff, “irreconcilable differences” have been stated as the reason for the divorce. Jodie has filed the divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

As per the documents filed by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, Jodie demands joint custody of the couple's 3-year-old daughter Juno. However, she has taken spousal support off the table for both herself and her husband.

Additionally, the couple's marriage lacks a prenup.

The date of separation has been mentioned as September 13 in the documents.

The duo met each other in 2018 during Joshua's birthday celebration and hit it off from there. They fell head over heels quickly enough to get engaged just months later.

Even quicker was their decision to get married in 2019 as they caught a wedding license from Beverly Hills Courthouse, even before a lot got to know they were dating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was in April 2020 when the couple welcomed Juno, their daughter.

In the past, both celebrities have spoken only fondly of each other in various interviews.

In April 2021, Jodie spoke to PEOPLE about how lucky they were to have found each other.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," shared the Murder Mystery 2 actress.

Adding, "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

Earlier this year in May, Joshua had an interview with Andy Cohen from Watch What Happens Live and said he knew Jodie was “the one” when she" walked into the room looking like that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo had been spotted out together recently in September as they celebrated Jodie's 37th together in New York City.