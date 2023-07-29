Is Neelam Gill dating Leonardo DiCaprio? the Indian-origin British model says…

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill have been spotted together on many occasions in recent times. This has fueled speculations if the two are dating each other.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill(File Photo/Getty Images)

On Friday, Gill and DiCaprio were seen spending time together on a yacht in Sardinia. Later, Gill took to Instagram story and shared a post, shutting down rumours of her being DiCaprio's love interest.

“Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame'. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now,” wrote Gill.

“The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories,” she added in her post.

Neelam Gill's Instagram story (Instagram)

Notably, in June, Gill was spotted with DiCaprio and his mother after they were coming out of a restaurant in London.

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old model who was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England on 27 April 1995. Her roots are in India where her grandparents were born in the state of Punjab. She has worked for Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch and a host of other high-profile fashion companies.

Is DiCaprio dating Gigi Hadid ?

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of DiCaprio dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. According to a source quoted by People magazine, "They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy."

"It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating. It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game," the source added.

The source further highlighted that at the parties "there is subtle touching and lots of flirting" between DiCaprio and Hadid when "they are able to be more private."