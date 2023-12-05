Is that you, Donald? Sebastian Stan's shocking transformation as Young Trump for The Apprentice: Watch

Stan-tastic transformation! Sebastian Stan surprised everyone with his portrayal of a young Donald Trump in the first look of The Apprentice film. The Marvel star, seen on the streets of Toronto, perfectly captures the 45th president's look and persona, sparking a buzz of reactions on the internet. Strolling down the street, Sebastian Stan and his wig closely mirrored the distinctive pompadour hairstyle of the former president.

Sebastian Stan's casting hints at an unfiltered look at Trump's early days

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice(Pagesix)

The pictures, which were exclusively taken by Page Six from the sets of the upcoming film 'The Apprentice,' have the internet reeling with more details.

The American-Romanian actor looked dapper in a black wool coat, along with his distinctive blue suit and paisley-striped tie. In other scenes, the camera crew follows Stan as he moves through the city's streets with his hands buried under his trench coat. In another photo, the actor is seen sitting on a park bench, munching a sandwich and a Diet Coke.

More about Donald Trump’s upcoming biography

Famous for his work in biographical films, Sebastian Stan is best known for his roles in the superhero films Captain America and Pam & Tommy. With Stan as Trump in this biography, which is directed by Jessica Goldberg, the film delves into the early years of Trump's life in the cutthroat world of New York real estate.

The official synopsis of the film reads “Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers”.

Cast of The Apprentice

Apart from Sebastian Stan, the film features Oscar-nominated actress Maria Bakalova as Trump's late first wife, Ivana Trump. Meanwhile, Jeremy Strong, who starred in Succession, will play lawyer Roy Cohn. The film is named after Trump's 2004–2017 reality show. There is currently no known release date for the film and more details are kept under the wrap.

The film as described by the outlet is an “exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit.”

On the work front, having taken on an intriguing role in the thriller Sharper,"Stan is now gearing up to revisit his character as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the anti-hero team-up Thunderbolts. This marks his ninth venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

