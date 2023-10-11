'It’s a great…': Ryan Reynolds talks about attending Travis Kelce's NFL game with Taylor Swift

Fans were in for a treat when Ryan Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively and Taylor Swift attended the NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1.

Reynolds interacted with Extra and shared how he felt while attending the NFL match, with Taylor who is dating Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

“It’s a lot of fun. The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch that is usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening,” said Reynolds.

“I played football when I was a kid. I loved it. I love watching it. I continue to, I will always watch it. It’s a great sport,” explained the 46-year-old Hollywood superstar.

Many fans greatly enjoyed the coverage of the NFL game in view of Swift's growing love for Kelce. But some sports lovers didn't take the shift in attention too kindly. They criticised the league authorities for giving too much attention to Swift, which later prompted a response from the NFL.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” said the NFL in a statement shared with People.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce have been seen together on multiple occasions amid speculations about their relationship. Recently, Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday on October 5. Swift visited Kansas City on October 6 and hung out with Kelce, as reported by usmagazine.com.

