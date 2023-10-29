'It's a very emotional night,' Adele stops concert to pay tribute to Matthew Perry

British sensation Adele took a momentous pause during her Las Vegas show to pay homage to the late actor Matthew Perry, who was tragically found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. The audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where Adele's ongoing Vegas residency is enchanting fans, erupted in cheers as she fondly remembered Perry's iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in the beloved TV series "Friends."

With her Halloween weekend attire styled as Morticia Addams, the songstress paused her performance, making the touching tribute before introducing her song "When We Were Young" about two-thirds into her set. While traversing the crowd to collect cherished childhood memories from the audience, Adele spoke from the heart about Perry's unforgettable character, Chandler Bing.

“I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” Adele said, with deep admiration for Chandler Bing, adding, “He's probably the best comedic character of all time.”

Reflecting on her own childhood, Adele recalled a friend named Andrew who could imitate Chandler's wit and humour flawlessly, always bringing smiles and laughter to those around him. "He would do it all the time to make us laugh," she reminisced, "and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler."

Adele, who embarked on her own journey to sobriety earlier this year, also acknowledged Perry's brave transparency about his struggles with addiction and sobriety. The actor's 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," shed light on these challenges, and Adele commended his courage for sharing his story.

Despite never having met Matthew Perry personally, Adele was deeply moved by the news of his passing. She spoke candidly about her emotions during the show, expressing gratitude for the support of her fans and even shedding tears when she spotted her OB-GYN in the audience. "It's a very emotional night," she shared with her fans.

Adele joined a host of luminaries, including Mira Sorvino and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in paying tribute to Matthew Perry on Saturday.

