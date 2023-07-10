Jamie Foxx marks ‘first public appearance’ since suffering health complication which led to hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx fans can heave a sigh of relief as the Hollywood star is confirmed to be on the path to recovery since his hospitalisation in April for undisclosed health issues. On Sunday, the "Django Unchained" star was seen showing the peace sign to the camera while cruising down the Chicago river in a video obtained by TMZ. It marked Foxx's first public appearance since negative reports about his health have been published every now and then for the past almost three months.

Jamie Foxx

Notably, the Oscar-winning actor got hospitalised on April 12 in Georgia where he was present for the filming of his Netflix movie, “Back in Action". Foxx's daughter Corinne had then taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the actor's health condition and requested privacy.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," Corinne had posted on Instagram then.

Since his hospitalisation, there were various negative reports on Foxx's health which had left his fans worried. As per a news report, Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza had made the shocking claim that Foxx became partially paralysed and blind along with other complications as an adverse effect of Covid-19 vaccine.

Amid reports of his health ailment, several celebrities, friends and fans had been raising concerns and seeking a confimed info on his exact situation. Many celebrities and Hollywood stars even spoke in public that they were worried about Foxx due to lack of awareness about his health. The entire saga led to various conspiracey theories too. During the entire matter, Foxx's family remained tight lipped and didn't disclose what had actually happened to the superstar.

