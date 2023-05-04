Jamie Foxx releases first statement after hospitalization: ‘Feeling blessed’

Jamie Foxx has given a response for the first time after reports of his unknown medical complications came out in the public. The Oscar-winning actor took to his Instagram to express his gratitude for the concern and love showed to him in the past few weeks and wrote, "feeling blessed." (Also read: ‘Pray for Jamie Foxx’: ‘Ailing’ actor's friend pleads with fans while the star still remains hospitalized)

Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to express gratitude for all the concern amid his health condition.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jamie took to his Instagram to post a note which said, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." Many colleagues from the industry and fans reacted to the post and wrote in the comments. Star Vin Diesel commented with a folded hands emoticon whereas actor Jeremy Renner, who himself suffered a tragic accident during the beginning of the year and subsequently recuperated, wrote, "Sending you strength and love." Actor Ansel Elgort wrote, "You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it (red heart emoticon)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 12 Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx had issued a statement on her Instagram. It said, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” No exact details of the medical emergency were disclosed to the public. After about 6 days in medical care, it was reported that he is responding to the treatment.

A few days back, Jamie's friend Charlie Mack, took to his Instagram and asked his fans to pray for the Oscar-winning actor. Charlie shared a picture with the message "Pray for Foxx!!!". The caption read, "Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all love & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was also revealed that weeks before the medical emergency arose, Jamie had a breakdown on the set of his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, and four people were even fired as a result. A report from The Sun said, “There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all. He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation. Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

Jamie has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Cloned Tyrone, God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails to name a few.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON