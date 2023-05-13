Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shares update on his health, saying 'He's been out of the hospital for weeks'

Jamie Foxx's fans can breathe a sigh of relief - the actor is reportedly doing much better after a recent health scare. The 55-year-old star's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared the news on her Instagram story, saying that her father has been out of the hospital for weeks.

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Corinne shared the story after reports surfaced online that Foxx's condition had worsened and his loved ones were preparing for the worst. She quickly debunked the rumors, writing, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support."

Foxx's mysterious medical complication occurred on April 11, prompting the Foxx family to issue a statement thanking fans for their support and asking for privacy. The statement read, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

While the family has not disclosed the nature of Foxx's health issue, many of his friends and fans have speculated on social media. Some have speculated that Foxx may have suffered a heart attack, while others have suggested that he may have had a stroke.

Despite the mystery surrounding his health, Foxx's famous friends have been quick to show their support. Keenan Thompson commented on Foxx's first public statement since the incident, writing, "Yesssss!!!! Take all the time you need bro!!!!" Halle Berry also showed her love, simply writing, "Love you, Jamie."

Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, has had a successful career in Hollywood, winning an Oscar for Best Actor in 2005 for his portrayal of Ray Charles in "Ray." He has also appeared in films like "Django Unchained," "Dream Girls," and "Collateral," for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Fans of the actor can look forward to an exciting work announcement from Foxx and his daughter, set to be revealed next week. In the meantime, Foxx will continue to recuperate and focus on his health.

