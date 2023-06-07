Jared Leto seen climbing hotel wall in Berlin, fans say ‘bro thinks he’s Spider-Man’

In an unexpected turn of events, actor Jared Leto was spotted climbing a wall of a hotel in Germany without using any harness. The video went viral on the internet soon after and sparked hilarious reactions. (Also read: Chris Hemsworth opens up about Thor: Love and Thunder getting mixed reviews: ‘It just became too silly’)

Jared was spotted climbing a hotel wall

Jared Leto was seen climbing a hotel wall in Berlin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jared Leto was spotted wearing a black tee with a pair of joggers, as he was seen climbing the stone wall of the five-star Hotel De Rome in Berlin without a harness. He climbed only a few feet off the ground to the hotel balcony, before tracing his way down by climbing back through the stone wall again. Although the intentions behind this act is still unclear, he was seen there with TikToker Younes Zarou, according to a report by TMZ. The actor was also seen shooting some other segments near the hotel, that included a smoke-filled shot as well.

Hilarious reactions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The small clip of Jared climbing the hotel wall went viral on Twitter, and generated hilarious responses. A tweet read, "bro thinks he is tom cruise." A comment said, "man showed up as a cat in the Met Gala and thinks he's actually one," referring to his Met Gala look last month where he dressed up as an oversized giant cat. "Oh no he’s method acting again!" read another tweet. "He should’ve fell," wrote another. "Bro thinks he’s spider-man," joked one person in the comments.

Jared Leto was recently spotted with rumoured girlfriend and Burmese model, Thet Thinn in Germany. They recently appeared in Jared's band Thirty Seconds to Mars' music video Stuck. Jared had posted on Instagram about Thet (who goes by the name Beauty), "Born in Myanmar, a beautiful but war torn country in the middle of a violent conflict, Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special. Thanks again to everyone who worked so hard and gave so much of themselves to this project. Very grateful!!!".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jared is an Academy-award winning actor who has starred in several films like Mr. Nobody, Requiem for a Dream, Dallas Buyers Club, The Little Things, Suicide Club and House of Gucci.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.