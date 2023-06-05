Jared Leto hangs out with rumoured girlfriend Thet Thinn who starred in ‘Stuck’

Jared Leto was recently spotted with rumoured girlfriend and Burmese model, Thet Thinn in Germany. As per a report by Page Six, the couple were accompanied by other women when they arrived at their hotel in a black van. Later, Jared and Thet left the hotel and didn't return until late evening.

Jared Leto, Thet Thinn(Getty Images/Instagram)

While hanging out with each other, Jared was wearing a black graphic tee paired with black jeans and matching sneakers. While Thet was seen in white mini dress and black boots.

It's not clear why the couple were in Germany. However, recently Jared gave an interview to GQ Germany.

Interestingly, Thet recently appeared in Jared's band Thirty Seconds to Mars' music video "Stuck". Introducing Thet(who uses the name Beauty in her Instagram profile) in the music video, Jared posted on Instagram "Born in Myanmar, a beautiful but war torn country in the middle of a violent conflict, Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special. Thanks again to everyone who worked so hard and gave so much of themselves to this project. Very grateful!!!".

Notably, the pair are raising eyebrows on social media due to their age difference. Jared is 51 years old while Thet is just 22, clearly an age gap of almost 30 years between them.

Recently, RadarOnline.com quoted a source as saying "Jared's been telling everyone he has a special girl in his life and isn't seeing anyone else.It's pretty new but he's gaga for her."

In the past, Jared has dated Hollywood superstars like Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson. He has starred in movies such as American Psycho, Fight Club, Mr. Nobody, Suicide Squad etc.