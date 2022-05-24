Jeff Goldblum: I am not a yogi but a student of yoga and that has only led me to more humility

There’s a string which ties Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum with Indian culture, and it is of yoga. And he confesses that it is further strengthened by his inclination towards Indian spirituality.

“I have been a little exposed to Indian culture through the film, The River, and then because of Wes Anderson, who went to India and made a film,” Goldblum tells us while referring to the film, The Darjeeling Limited.

On the video call, he goes on to show paintings of gurus Yogananda and Muktananda at his house, which reflects his deep admiration for Indian culture.

The actor continues, “I have been a kind of a devotee and been exposed to Indian spiritual thought. The painting of Yogananda on the wall has been done by my sister, who is also very into the culture. So, I have read about it a lot, and have been very interested in it”.

Here, the 69-year-old adds, “I am not a yogi. I’m a student of yoga from what I understand it to be, and do meditation. I have been exposed to much in that realm. My studentship has only led me to more humility. I have realised how little I know and how much I’ve got to go to keep training myself and in how to live life correctly and in an optimal way”.

But that’s not it, Indian food has also found a place to the acting legend’s heart. “ I can tell you honestly that I am crazy about Indian food. I love it to pieces. I eat too much of it when I have it because. It is the most delicious food I think on Earth,” says the actor, who has several gazillion-dollar franchises to his credit including the Thor saga.

With over 117 screen credits to his name, Goldblum has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, after partnering stalwarts including Stephen Spielberg, Wes Anderson and David Cronenberg. He attained the tag of cult hero with the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in 1993’s Jurassic Park. And he spent the first wave of the pandemic revisiting the character in Jurassic World: Dominion.

In fact, Jurassic World: Dominion is special for many reasons, as it wraps up the Jurassic World story and reunites him with his friends Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

“It was delicious to return to Jurassic World. We got to spend time together and had a rollicking good time. When it comes to shooting amid the pandemic, my challenge was to stay healthy. But it was a great experience. We all went to England, my wife and kids were also with me,” he says, revealing they stayed and shot for the project for three months.

“We got a chance to be together, and turn lemons into lemonade. We worked on weekends as well. It was cosy and collaborative in a way that it actually wouldn’t have been otherwise,” he concludes.