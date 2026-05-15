Jennifer Aniston disses her iconic hairstyle, Sandra Bullock isn’t having it: 'You wore them best'

Despite being known for having one of the most iconic and enviable hairstyles in Hollywood– and even building part of her legacy around it – Jennifer Aniston apparently has one major hair regret. The Friends star recently shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram featuring herself in various roles over the years, all tied together by one unmistakable detail: every look included a fringe sweeping across her forehead.

Jennifer Aniston’s hair regret Issuing a playful warning about the consequences of impulsive haircuts – complete with a cheeky pun – Jennifer Aniston captioned the post, “Think before you bang.” The carousel featured some of her on-screen looks from projects including Horrible Bosses, Marley & Me, Rock Star, and Friends – all showcasing variations of fringe hairstyles. The post also included a humorous New Yorker cartoon of a turtle saying, “It took a hundred years, but I finally grew out my bangs.”

While Jennifer may have mixed feelings about some of her past hairstyles, she has also turned her signature locks into a thriving business empire. In 2021, the 57-year-old actor launched LolaVie, her own haircare brand. Ironically, despite warning fans against getting bangs, her post appeared to have the exact opposite effect, with many followers expressing newfound temptation to try the hairstyle themselves. Several of her celebrity friends also joined the conversation, sharing their own experiences – and regrets – about having bangs.

Celebs and fans react to Jennifer Aniston’s bangs Within just a few hours of sharing the post, Jennifer’s carousel racked up more than a million likes and over 7,000 comments, with both fans and celebrity friends joining in on the bangs discourse. Sandra Bullock praised her look, writing, “You wore them best,” while Elizabeth Perkins commented, “I LOVE you in bangs. Seriously.” Debi Mazar hilariously confessed, “Every time I watch ‘Cleopatra’ (and smoke a J) I go in the bathroom and cut bangs. When will I learn?” Meanwhile, Dax Shepard joked, “Bangs: The Most Dangerous Game,” and Rita Wilson cheekily chimed in with, “She bangs. She bangs.”

Several fans also joined the conversation, admitting that Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyles had long inspired their own fringe experiments. One user gushed, “I swear, no one has ever made hair look this effortlessly perfect. Every era, every cut, every style… somehow iconic.” Another joked, “Girl, I don’t think you understand what you’re doing… These posts are going to convince people to get bangs because you always look so good.” Echoing the sentiment, another fan wrote, “Every one of these photos makes me want to cut bangs,” while someone else shared a nostalgic memory: “Core Gen X memory: saving all my monies and going to the salon, handing the stylist a photo of Jennifer Aniston. ‘Like this pls.’”