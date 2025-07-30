Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock: Celebs houses under threat after tsunami alert in the US

A tsunami advisory issued for the West Coast has triggered emergency evacuations across California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii. The alert has put several celebrity homes at risk, including those of Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston. On Tuesday, the tsunami advisory for the West Coast, spanning California, Oregon, parts of Washington, Alaska and Hawaii, was issued.

On Tuesday, tsunami advisory for the West Coast, spanning California, Oregon, parts of Washington, Alaska and Hawaii, was issued. The tsunami advisory was sparked by a 8.7 magnitude earthquake on Russia's Pacific coast, in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia. Let's take a look at some of the homes owned by celebrities which are under threat.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah owns several properties on the island of Maui, Hawaii, spanning nearly 1,000 acres, realtor.com reported. She first purchased two parcels in the Kula region in 2002 and 2003, totalling 163 acres. She later developed them into a modern farmhouse retreat. At the moment, she is also facing backlash for apparently refusing to open a private Maui road during Hawaii tsunami evacuation.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow shares a modern Spanish-style house with a courtyard in Montecito with her husband, writer-producer Brad Falchuk. The home sits on a 2.4-acre lot in a popular oceanside community in Santa Barbara, California.

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry also owns an expansive Mediterranean-style mansion in Montecito area. She has rented out the luxurious $30 million estate, which she secured after a bitter legal battle with a disabled veteran, to actor Chris Pratt and his family.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a beach house in Santa Barbara County. The celebrity couple recently listed their Santa Barbara County beach house with its views of the ocean and the Santa Ynez mountains on Airbnb. The white clapboard cottage comes with a deck which offers a clear, expansive view of the Pacific.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Malibu beach house was destroyed in the Palisades Fire earlier this year, which left her family heartbroken. Now, the house is under tsunami threat as well.

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson owns a huge oceanfront home in Malibu. The home was also wrecked in the LA wildfires earlier this year while he was gone. The director and actor have resided there for the past 15 years.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has a waterfront property in Malibu. He purchased the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home for $13.75 million in 2021, according to Zillow. It sits off the Pacific Coast Highway on a private, gated road.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston also owns a beachfront nearly $15 million mansion in Montecito. The home is a spacious 4,320 square feet and boasts "picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens, and a massive motor court, all set on a private lot nestled among oak trees at the end of a long-gated driveway,” according to Architectural Digest.

Courteney Cox

The Friends star lives in a Malibu mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean. She shared a beachfront house with her long-term partner Johnny McDaid, 47, and daughter Coco Arquette.

Sandra Bullock

In 2018, Sandra Bullock bought a contemporary beach house in the Malibu Cove Colony. It four-bedroom, four-bathroom getaway spans nearly 3,700 square feet and serves up panoramic ocean views. She has another property in the same area, which comes with direct beach access.

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr owns a luxury home in Santa Monica. This 6,500-square-foot modern luxury home in the Santa Monica Canyon boasts architectural innovation – open-plan design, glass walls – and panoramic views of the Pacific.