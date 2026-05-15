Hairstylist Aalim Hakim announces decision to stop working for celebs with disrespectful teams

Taking to Instagram on May 15, Aalim Hakim shared a strongly worded post that read, “We have decided not to work with those actors, whose managers treat people badly.” He went on to explain why every member of a creative crew deserves equal respect and should never be dismissed as “just staff.” Highlighting the immense time, energy, and artistic effort that goes into crafting every on-screen and public appearance look, Hakim stressed that these professionals often sacrifice their personal lives and wellbeing in the process of delivering perfection behind the scenes.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim is speaking up for the countless artists who work tirelessly behind the scenes to craft memorable looks for public appearances, red carpets, films, and photoshoots. The director of Hakim's Aalim Salon, known for creating iconic styles in films such as Animal, Jailer, Kabir Singh , and Baahubali: The Beginning, recently declared that his team will no longer work with celebrities whose managers behave rudely or mistreat creative professionals behind the scenes.

“Respect the artists behind the star” In a heartfelt appeal urging people to value and respect creative professionals behind the scenes, he wrote, “Respect the artists behind the star. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don’t call them ‘just staff’. Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up…there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine.”

He further highlighted the personal sacrifices these artists make to ensure celebrities are camera-ready at all times. From standing for exhausting hours on set to leaving their homes before sunrise, many crew members routinely give up festivals, birthdays, family time, sleep, and even their own peace of mind – all to make sure the stars they work with “look and feel their absolute best.”

“Talent deserves respect” Hakim further added, “Creativity is not a small job. And respect should never depend on designation. It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing attitude, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members – especially for mistakes that are not even theirs. Authority does not give anyone the right to disrespect another human being.”

Apart from this, he also pointed out how such behaviour ultimately damages the reputation of the actors themselves, arguing that the conduct of managers and teams often shapes how celebrities are perceived beyond the glamour of the vanity van and public appearances. He said, “The saddest part is…sometimes actors don’t even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them. A truly powerful star never needs people around them who insult others to prove importance.”

Announcing his decision to distance himself from actors whose teams behave disrespectfully towards creatives and crew members, he wrote, “We have decided to step away from working with actors whose teams disrespect, demean, or mistreat any creative professional or crew member. Because talent deserves dignity. Hard work deserves kindness. And every artist deserves respect. Respect is not a favour. Respect is basic humanity. And today, humanity itself has become a luxury.”