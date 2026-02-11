Jennifer Aniston turns 57: Birthday girl stays fit in her 50s by following this simple fitness mantra

Over the past few years, the Friends star has shifted her focus away from gruelling, high-intensity routines toward functional, multi-joint movements. Jennifer maintains her status as one of Hollywood’s fittest stars through a mindset focused on the long game. In an October 2025 interview with Forbes.com, the actor was asked what keeps her motivated to stay in shape.

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 57th birthday on February 11, and while the numbers on the calendar climb, the Hollywood actor seems to be moving in the opposite direction. Known for her disciplined approach to health , Jennifer is redefining what it means to be fit in your late 50s by trading 'no pain, no gain' for a philosophy centered on sustainability and listening to her body. Also read | Jennifer Aniston’s fitness trainer shows exactly how the actor stays in shape: See her top 5 workout moves

She said, “You have to just motivate yourself. You have to psych yourself up, and also listen to your body. If your body is saying I don’t want to work out because you haven’t had a proper sleep, or if you’re sort of feeling there’s some tweak somewhere in your body, then listen to your body. I always think if you’re not well-rested, a workout isn’t always the smartest thing because you’re not thinking on your toes. You could do one little slip of something, or you injure yourself, and what’s the point? But if it’s just because I don’t want to, which happens a lot, just got to say you can do anything for 20 minutes and give yourself a 20-minute (workout) – and then you usually end up doing 45. Put your workout clothes on. You will feel so much better when you’re done! Anybody can do anything for 20 minutes.”

Jennifer's take on longevity Since partnering with the fitness brand Pvolve in 2023, Jennifer has become a vocal advocate for their 'pain-free' sculpting method. She uses the Pball and Pband to create resistance without the impact of traditional weights and her goal is to feel energised after a workout, not depleted. By focusing on joint health now, she highlighted that she was investing in her ability to stay active well into her 70s and 80s.

For Jennifer, fitness in 50s isn't about looking a certain way for a red carpet; it’s about the 'wonderful journey' of life. She said, "I guess longevity as you get older means something different, right? We are getting older every single day, and as we get older, how do we stay as physically fit and have healthy longevity? It’s like we want to be here for as long as we can. So, how can we be the best that we can be, the strongest that we can be, throughout this wonderful journey on the planet that we all share?"

By choosing a workout that leaves her feeling 'stronger and more fit than in any previous phase of her life', Jennifer is proving that the best version of yourself isn't necessarily your youngest — it's your most resilient.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.