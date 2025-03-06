Pvolve might just be the new Pilates! Here’s what Jennifer Aniston’s workout routine can do for you

If there’s one celebrity who embodies fitness at every stage of her life, it’s Jennifer Aniston. Best known for her role as Rachel Green in the iconic TV show Friends, Aniston has long been admired for her dedication to health. In 2021, she discovered the Pvolve exercise program and quickly fell in love with it. By 2023, she had officially partnered with the brand, becoming a spokesperson and ambassador. “I’ve seen more transformation in my body from Pvolve workouts than I have with anything else,” Aniston shared earlier this year. Forget high-impact workouts! Jennifer Aniston’s favourite exercise routine works better for women over 40(Image by Instagram/pvolve)

So, what exactly is Pvolve? How does it differ from other fitness regimes? And is it really a game-changer for women, especially those navigating menopause? Let’s dive into everything you need to know about this revolutionary workout method.

What is Pvolve?

Pvolve is a low-impact fitness system that blends functional movements with resistance equipment such as weighted resistance bands, gliders, balls and light dumbbells. Unlike traditional fitness programs, Pvolve focuses on movements that mimic everyday activities — twisting, reaching, squatting and pulling. This type of functional workout aims to strengthen and tone the body while being gentle on the joints, making it an ideal option for women in their forties and fifties, as well as those going through menopause.

Pvolve is a low-impact fitness system

Additionally, according to a study by the University of Exeter, this type of low-impact program was found to be more beneficial for menopausal women than standard exercise guidelines. Participants, including pre-, peri-, and post-menopausal women, experienced significant improvements in various areas, including balance, muscle strength, and body composition.

So does it work?

The simple answer is yes. The study revealed that the low-resistance Pvolve program led to a 20% improvement in lower body strength and a 21% improvement in lower body flexibility, compared to a typical exercise routine. Additionally, the women who participated in the study saw a 10% increase in balance and stability, a 19% improvement in hip function, and a noticeable increase in muscle mass without gaining excess body fat. Moreover, the study found that shoulder strength showed similar benefits across both the Pvolve group and the traditional exercise group.

If you’re looking for a workout that’s easy on the joints yet effective in toning and strengthening the body, especially during menopause, this type of movement could be the solution you’ve been searching for. Its low-impact and it's science-backed approach makes it an excellent choice for women of all ages. So, is Pvolve the new Pilates? It may just be. It’s certainly worth giving it a try.