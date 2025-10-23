Search
Thu, Oct 23, 2025
Jennifer Aniston’s fitness trainer shows exactly how the actor stays in shape at 56: See her top 5 workout moves

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:01 am IST

Check out Jennifer Aniston's low-impact fitness routine that helps tone and strengthen her body and the five exercies she swears by.

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston's workout secret is Pvolve – a low-impact, functional fitness routine that focuses on resistance training, mobility, and stability. She's been doing it for years and swears by its effectiveness in toning and strengthening her body, especially as she's navigated menopause. Also read | Jennifer Aniston reveals fitness secrets and the special drink she has 'first thing in the morning'

Jennifer Aniston's workout regime is all about strength and mobility. (Instagram/ mrchrismcmillan)
In an Instagram video posted by The Zoe Report on October 23, Jennifer's trainer Dani Coleman, showed the actor's exact five go-to workout moves using Pvolve.

Here's a breakdown of the exercises Dani demonstrated in the video:

Move 1: Squat to overhead press

⦿ Works: Legs, glutes, core, and shoulders

⦿ Targets: Strength, power, and mobility

Move 2: Inner thigh glide + oblique reach

⦿ Works: Inner thighs, obliques, and core

⦿ Targets: Flexibility, balance, and stability

Move 3: Standing core work with P.Band (Pvolve band)

⦿ Works: Core, legs, and shoulders

⦿ Targets: Strength, stability, and posture

Move 4: Abdominal work with P.Ball (Pvolve ball)

⦿ Works: Core, abs, and obliques

⦿ Targets: Strength, flexibility, and control

Move 5: Plank Challenge with P.Ball

⦿ Works: Core, shoulders, and arms

⦿ Targets: Strength, stability, and endurance

Why Pvolve works for women over 40

A new study found that Jennifer Aniston’s go-to workout boosts strength and balance during menopause. The 2025 study from the University of Exeter confirmed that this low-impact resistance training program is highly effective at improving strength, balance and body composition, especially for women navigating menopause.

The study, published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, examined 70 moderately active women between the ages of 40 and 60, who were not taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Click here to know all about the study and its findings.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.


