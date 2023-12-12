Jennifer Aniston texted Matthew Perry the day he died: ‘He was happy, that’s all I know’

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about the last call with her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54 after an apparent accidental drowning. The actor wants the world to know that Matthew was doing fine before his tragic death at the end of October. In a new interview with Variety, Jennifer said that he was 'happy and healthy' and was not struggling. (Also read: I will be there for you: How Matthew Perry is helping people suffering from addiction even after his death)

What Jennifer said

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in a still from Friends.

Talking to Variety, Jennifer said, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy—that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty…. He wasn’t struggling.”

She further added, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard... I also have to say I think Matthew Perry’s dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”

More details

Earlier, Jennifer had opened up on Matthew's death in an Instagram post on November 15. She wrote in the caption, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” A few days ago, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a post of the official Instagram handle of the Matthew Perry Foundation on their initiative ‘Giving Tuesday’. She wrote in the caption, “For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty's family in supporting this foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction (white heart emoji). He would have been grateful for the love (feeling loved emoji).”

Matthew Perry was declared dead at age 54 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC’s Friends.

