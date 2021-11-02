Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

Jennifer Garner joins ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for trick-or-treating with kids

Actor Jennifer Garner joined her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez in Malibu for trick-or-treating.
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 12:18 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck co-parented their children as they took them out along with Ben’s girlfriend, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and her kids for trick-or-treating in Malibu.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez came together for Halloween festivities over the weekend. They took their kids out for trick-or-treating in Malibu.

According to a report in People,  Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted together in Malibu after spending time with their kids at Huckleberry cafe in Santa Monica earlier in the day.  The news comes after Ben and Jennifer Lopez were spotted in Malibu together for Halloween celebrations. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have three children – Violet (15), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9). The former couple tied the knot in June 2005 and announced their separation in June 2015. They settled their divorce in October 2018. Jennifer Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from June 2004 to July 2011.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in April this year after she broke up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple also dated in the early 2000s, from 2001 to 2004. 

Read More: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Best Met Gala PDA moments

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Jennifer Lopez opened up about getting back together with Ben Affleck. “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? This is it. I’ve never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

