Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘cried' at their wedding, says witness: 'They both were emotional'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially a married couple, the singer-actor confirmed through her newsletter, On the JLo, on July 17. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas's Little White Wedding Chapel. Now, a witness from Jennifer and Ben’s wedding ceremony said in a new interview that the couple was ‘emotional’, and cried as they read their wedding vows. Read more: New bride Jennifer Lopez shares stunning, happy pic from the bedroom after Vegas wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per reports, an excerpt of Jennifer’s newsletter said that the couple married with ‘the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.’ She also called it ‘the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last’.

Now, Kenosha Portis, who watched Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 10-minute ceremony, told Good Morning America the two were affectionate and ‘very sweet’. "It was so exciting. We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in... I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry’. As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet. They both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them,” Kenosha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jennifer and Ben have five children between them – she shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Kenosha also spoke about Jennifer’s wedding dress, and called it ‘beautiful’. "Everything was very sleek. She had a beautiful white bouquet and he had a boutonniere that matched that, as well,” she said. In addition to her note following the wedding, Jennifer also shared some photos and videos from the big night, including selfies with the groom.

Jennifer and Ben met in 2001 on the set of their film Gigli, and got engaged the following year. However, just days before their 2003 wedding, the two called it quits. Since then, Ben married and divorced actor Jennifer Garner; while Jennifer married and divorced singer Marc Anthony and also dated Alex Rodriguez, former American baseball player. Jennifer and Ben officially rekindled their relationship in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.