Jennifer Lopez keeps Ben Affleck close to her heart, pays sweet tribute to him as she shares new pics

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez has shared a series of pictures and one of them gave a nod to her husband-actor Ben Affleck. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer gave a peek at how her August has been going on so far. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez wishes Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday with an adorable video)

Jennifer Lopez's new pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last year.

In the first photo, Jennifer Lopez sat comfortably on a chair as she looked at her phone. She was dressed in a black and white top, matching skirt and a hat. In the next photo, she was seen in swimwear under a cape. She also posted her candid photo in white swimwear.

In another picture, Jennifer gave a glimpse of a chocolate cake decorated with lit candles. She also posted photos as she spent time with her friends near a swimming pool. Jennifer also gave different poses as she wore several outfits.

Jennifer posts pic of ‘BEN’

The last slide showed a close-up photo of Jennifer in the bathroom. She kept her hand near her neck as she sported a chain necklace that spelt out, ‘BEN’, in gold letters, along with a heart at the centre. She also gave a glimpse of her finger rings. Sharing the pictures, Jennifer captioned the post, "This Is…August (so far) (sun, green heart and desert island emojis)."

Jennifer's posts for Ben

Jennifer often shares posts on Instagram featuring Ben. Earlier this month, she wished Ben on his 51st birthday with a video of the couple singing during a car ride. While Ben sang Sam Cooke's (What A) Wonderful World and drove, Jennifer captured the moment through a selfie video from the passenger seat. She captioned the post, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

In June, Jennifer posted several pictures and a video featuring Ben on Father's Day. She captioned the post, "Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

About Jennifer and Ben

The duo married last year after their much-discussed reunion as a couple 20 years after their split. They first started dating in 2001 on the sets of the film Gigli when Jennifer was still married to Cris Judd. After Jennifer's divorce, she got engaged to Ben in 2002. However, the two parted ways in 2004.

Jennifer shares two children – Max and Emme (both 15 years old), with ex-husband Marc Anthony. They were married from June 2004-June 2014. Ben has three children--Violet (17), Seraphina (14) and Samuel (11), with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

