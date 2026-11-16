Jennifer Lopez laughs as fan jokes about her four divorces during New York event: ‘You have six more fingers’

Jennifer Lopez recently attended a special screening of The JLo Show, a concert special and television film starring the singer-actor, in New York. At the event, actor Rachel Zegler interviewed Jennifer in front of a live audience. During the conversation, an audience member made a hilarious comment about Jennifer's four marriages, leaving both stars in splits.

Jennifer Lopez bursts out laughing as fan jokes about her four marriages

Jennifer Lopez

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While Jennifer was speaking about her four marriages, a fan from the audience shouted, "You have six more fingers." The comment left Jennifer and Zegler laughing. The singer-actor responded, "Yes, I do," before adding, "Oh my god! That is the funniest thing I have ever heard in my life."

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Jennifer and Rachel then joked that the comment should be printed on a T-shirt. Jenniferalso said that from now on, whenever people ask her about her divorces, she would simply tell them, "I have six more fingers." However, she ended the conversation on a more serious note, saying, "I don't know if I have it in me."

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Jennifer Lopez's four marriages

{{^usCountry}} Jennifer has been married four times. She first married Ojani Noa, but the couple's marriage lasted only a year. She then married dancer Cris Judd in 2001. The two met while working together on the music video for her song Love Don't Cost a Thing. However, their marriage also ended in divorce, which was finalised in 2003. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer has been married four times. She first married Ojani Noa, but the couple's marriage lasted only a year. She then married dancer Cris Judd in 2001. The two met while working together on the music video for her song Love Don't Cost a Thing. However, their marriage also ended in divorce, which was finalised in 2003. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2004, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony. The couple share twins, Max and Emme, who were born in 2008. After seven years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2014.

Jennifer's fourth marriage was to actor Ben Affleck. Their union made headlines as the two actors had previously been engaged in the early 2000s, before calling off their wedding and going their separate ways. They rekindled their romance nearly two decades later and tied the knot in 2022. However, their marriage came to an end when Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024. The divorce was finalised in January 2025.

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Ben Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner for 13 years. The couple tied the knot in 2005, announced their separation in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018. They share three children.

About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez rose to fame with her role in the 1997 biographical film Selena, in which she portrayed the late singer Selena Quintanilla. She went on to star in films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Hustlers and more. As a singer, she is known for hit songs including If You Had My Love, Jenny from the Block, On the Floor, among several others.