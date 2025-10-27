Rachel Zegler and Ms. Rachel join Glamour’s Women of the Year list amid backlash over Israel-Hamas views

Glamour magazine has announced its latest list of “Women of the Year”, and two of the honorees are making headlines for reasons beyond their achievements. Actress Rachel Zegler and children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel have been recognized by the magazine, but both have been at the center of controversy over their views on the Israel-Hamas conflict Rachel Zegler and Ms. Rachel join Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year’ list amid backlash on their anti-Israel stance(Instagram/msrachelforlittles/rachelzegler)

The 2025 list also includes names like actress Demi Moore, singer Tyla, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and WNBA, celebrating women who have made a strong impact in entertainment, beauty, and sports, as per The New York Post.

Rachel Zegler’s rise and backlash

Rachel Zegler, 24, became a household name after starring in Disney’s live-action Snow White. She also appeared in the stage hit Don’t Cry for Me Angelina. However, her career has been shadowed by online backlash after she posted “Free Palestine” shortly after the Snow White trailer was released.

Reports later claimed she clashed with her Israeli co-star Gal Gadot over their opposing views on the conflict. Zegler had also drawn criticism for calling the 1937 Snow White movie “dated,” saying it featured a “guy who literally stalks” the main character and suggesting that Prince Charming could be removed from the remake.

Ms. Rachel raised voice for children of Gaza

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, is a 42-year-old educator and musician known for her calm and cheerful children’s videos on YouTube. Her channel has been watched more than 10 billion times, helping toddlers learn speech, songs, and social skills.

Despite her gentle online image, she too faced backlash last year after posting about the suffering of children in Gaza. She shared a video praying for Palestinian children and condemning the death of civilians. The group StopAntisemitism accused her of spreading “pro-Hamas propaganda,” though they offered no proof.

She has openly been advocating for the rights of Palestinian kids. In one of her Instagram posts, she wrote, “As an advocate for children’s human rights, I want to know what is going to be done for the children of Gaza? I’m choosing to talk about the kids because I see that as my role in all of this, being an educator and having my platform, but I want the men, women and children of Gaza to be safe, equal, treated with dignity and free.”

FAQs

Who are Glamour magazine’s 2025 Women of the Year?

Glamour’s 2025 Women of the Year include actress Rachel Zegler, YouTuber Ms. Rachel, singer Tyla, actress Demi Moore, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and the WNBA.

Why are Rachel Zegler and Ms. Rachel facing controversy?

Both faced criticism for their comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Zegler posted “Free Palestine,” while Ms. Rachel shared posts praying for children in Gaza, leading to online backlash.

What is Ms. Rachel known for?

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, is a YouTube educator who creates children’s videos that teach songs, words, and early learning skills. Her videos have been viewed over 10 billion times.