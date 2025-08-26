Netflix confirms release dates for Sesame Street Season 56, Ms. Rachel Season 2 and more

Netflix has announced the premiere dates for the new seasons of Ms. Rachel, Sesame Street, and Gabby’s Dollhouse on Instagram. While Ms. Rachel Season 2 will be released this September, Sesame Street Season 56, and Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 12 will drop in November this year on the streaming platform. Netflix announces release date for Sesame Street Season 56.(X/@sesamestreet)

“Save the date before @cookiemonster gets to it. New episodes of SESAME STREET are coming to Netflix and PBS KIDS beginning November 10,” Netflix wrote on their social media platforms.

Netflix drops new slate

According to Variety, Ms. Rachel Season 2 will drop on Netflix on September 1, while Season 12 of Gabby’s Dollhouse will premiere on November 17.

Created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, the first season of Sesame Street was released on November 10, 1969, on NET. Due to the show’s clever and hilarious use of Jim Henson's Muppets, Sesame Street became a huge hit among kids in the US. Just a year later, Sesame Street made its PBS debut in 1970.

Tudum, Netflix’s official website, announced that new episodes of Sesame Street will be available “same day-and-date” on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms in the US.

Sesame Street Season 56

In 1970, the Mississippi Agency voted for a TV ban on Sesame Street on “racial grounds”, reports The New York Times. Despite the controversy, Sesame Street bagged twenty awards, including three Emmys and a Peabody Award in 1970.

Undoubtedly, fans are hyped for the premiere of the 56th season of Sesame Street on Netflix this November. As per Tudum, besides the latest season, “90 hours of previous episodes” will be available on Netflix for worldwide consumption.

The upcoming season of Sesame Street will bring back hit segments such as Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck, reports Tudum.

