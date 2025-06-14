Jennifer Lopez’s relationship timeline: From Diddy Combs to Ben Affleck, a look at her previous high-profile romances

Jennifer Lopez has always worn her heart on her sleeve. From glamorous red-carpet romances to private heartbreaks, the global superstar has never shied away from love - or the lessons it brings. Her relationships have often made headlines, not just for their star power, but for the intensity and vulnerability Lopez brings to each chapter of her life. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. They were married for about a year.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Here’s a look at the many famous names who’ve shared a love story with the 'Jenny from the Block' singer.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the late ‘90s turned heads instantly. They dated from 1999 to 2001, a time Lopez once described as emotionally turbulent. “It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful,” she told Vibe in 2003. Despite never catching him, she admitted to crying often, knowing things weren’t right. Their split became a turning point.

Cris Judd and Jennifer Lopez

After breaking things off with Diddy, Lopez met backup dancer Cris Judd on the set of her music video. Their chemistry led to marriage in 2001, but the spark fizzled fast. They divorced by early 2003. “I loved Cris, still love him, he's one of the best people,” Lopez admitted, but said they lacked what it took to make marriage work.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Their love affair began in the early 2000s and was almost derailed by media frenzy. They postponed their wedding in 2003 and split in 2004. But nearly two decades later, fate brought them back together. Lopez and Affleck married in 2022. Sadly, the romance didn’t survive the second round. She filed for divorce in 2024. “She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken,” said a source to People.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez

Lopez’s longest marriage was with singer Marc Anthony. Married in 2004, the two became parents to twins Emme and Max in 2008. Though they split in 2011 and divorced in 2014, they’ve remained close co-parents and collaborators. “There’s a reason we’re not together,” Lopez said in 2017, “but we’re great friends.”

Casper, Drake, Alex Rod: Lopez's other high-profile flings

Post-divorce, Lopez dated dancer Casper Smart, rapper Drake and later MLB star Alex Rodriguez, with whom she got engaged in 2019. That wedding never happened. They split in 2021 after trying to make their blended family work.

FAQs

Is Jennifer Lopez currently in a relationship?

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 and is not publicly dating anyone.

Is Jennifer Lopez her real name?

Yes. Her full name is Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Does Jennifer Lopez have children?

Yes, Jennifer Lopez has twins named Max and Emme with Marc Anthony.

How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times: to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck.