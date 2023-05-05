Jennifer Lopez says she would ‘walk out’ on Ben Affleck if he cheated on her: What else do you need to know?

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she would end her marriage with Ben Affleck if she ever found out he cheated on her with her friend. When asked if the singer would be violent or rational in such a situation, she replied that she would choose to "walk out." (Also read: Jennifer Lopez says her kids Emme and Max love Ben Affleck: 'He’s a wonderful father figure to them')

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck at the Grammy awards ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck initially met back in 2002, but eventually split in 2004 before finally getting engaged in 2022. Ben Affleck was earlier married to Jennifer Garner. They have three children together – daughters Violet Anne (born December 2005) Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (born January 2009), and son Samuel Garner (born February 2012). Jennifer Lopez has twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez was present on The View, where she was asked what would be her response if she found out that her husband had cheated on her like Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. News that Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on Ariana Madix, with their co-star Raquel Leviss, after nine years together, grabbed headlines in March 2023. “I think I’d just walk out,” said Jennifer on the show, as co-host Whoopi Goldberg then said in reaction to her response, “Why waste time?” Jennifer then added, “You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier Ben had opened up about his feelings for Jennifer at the second screening of his film Air. “This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second. And I want to say that none of it would be possible -- this company, this movie, this joy tonight -- without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world," he had said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez recently attended the Met Gala without Ben Affleck, in a stunning custom silk velvet halter-neck gown by Ralph Lauren with a draped, handmade silk satin skirt, and a sculptural tulle. She brought her sister Lynda Lopez as her plus one to the after party. Jennifer took to her Instagram to share a bunch of posts highlighting her Met look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON