Jennifer Lopez shares new pics from her wedding with Ben Affleck, talks about perfect timing: ‘Finally settling down’

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez shared new pictures from her August wedding with actor Ben Affleck. Taking to her newsletter On the JLo, Jennifer also revealed about their wedding week and how things changed on August 20, the day they married again. Quoting a line, 'This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now', from Ben Affleck's directorial film Live By Night, Jennifer revealed that he 'also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech'. Recalling her reaction, Jennifer said that she thought it was 'perfect'. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez wore three wedding dresses for nuptials with Ben Affleck)

Jennifer wrote how it rained every day that week but at 'six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free...' As her 'closest family and friends sat' she walked down the aisle 'that would lead me toward the rest of my life'. Jennifer recalled how she and Ben spoke about Marc Cohn’s True Companion as the perfect wedding love song 'in this very house more than twenty years ago'. She revealed asking Marc to surprise Ben by singing the song at their wedding.

Jennifer said they 'had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids anymore but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense'.

"Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together...I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," she wrote.

Jennifer said they 'had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids anymore but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense'. She also wrote, "The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally 'settling down' in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment."

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot first on July 17 during an impromptu visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Ben proposed to Jennifer in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.

