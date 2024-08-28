Jennifer Lopez spent ‘time and energy’ to helm Ben Affleck's ‘bad mood’ during their marriage: Reports

Before filing for divorce, Jennifer Lopez spent a lot of her time and energy ensuring that Ben Affleck was happy during their marriage. She filed for divorce last week, on Tuesday, August 20 which also marked the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia. The court documents revealed the date of separation as April 26. FILE - Jennifer Lopez ensured that Ben Affleck was happy during their marriage. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lopez made sure Affleck was happy in their marriage

A source said, Lopez “did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed." They continued, “The way she cared for him was almost childlike. Friends constantly reminded her that she’s not responsible for his feelings. He’s very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything,” as reported by People.

The former Hollywood couple spent their summer on opposite coasts with Lopez enjoying international vacations. Meanwhile, Affleck was busy with the shooting schedule for his upcoming movie, The Accountant 2.

Affleck “has never handled stress well," said a source close to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids. The source continued, “He doesn’t have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he’s relaxed and in a good mood, it’s amazing to be around him. But more often, he’s upset or frustrated.”

The source explained that Affleck gets irritated with very small issues and does not comprehend how his bad affects those around him. The source said, “Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on. He really doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity.”

Ben Affleck is ‘doing well’

The Batman actor has been seen around the city since Lopez filed for divorce. Recently, he was spotted all grins as he was grabbing dinner with his best pal, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana at an Italian restaurant. A source said that Affleck is “doing well and is very focused” after his divorce from Lopez. They continued, “He thrives when he has work projects. He's been great when it comes to the kids too. He's doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy."