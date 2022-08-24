Jennifer Lopez wore three stunning wedding dresses for nuptials with Ben Affleck. See pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their second wedding on August 20. The couple married at Ben’s home in Georgia in the US after marrying in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last month. Jennifer and Ben were joined by their friends and family for the lavish wedding that had an all-white colour palette, as per a news report. The wedding was attended by actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso, among other celebs. Read more: It took 20 years for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to get married

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her wedding dresses on Instagram. She captioned it, "First peek at my wedding looks.” Many fans praised the singer-actor and called her bridal look ‘perfection’. One comment read, “The most perfect bride on the most perfect day.” A fan commented, “So gorgeous.” Jennifer’s wedding looks were revealed on her On the JLo newsletter, and her fans as well as her team took to social media to share pictures of the bride.

As per a report by People, Jennifer tapped Ralph Lauren for her three stunning wedding gowns, which all took an incredible amount of time and effort to create. She wore a ruffled dress down the aisle, which was attached with 1,000 handkerchiefs. She later switched into a second gown that was completed by 30 artisans across 700 hours and saw her dripping in pearls and crystals. Her final final Ralph Lauren look was equally glamourous. "The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren," Jennifer shared in her On the JLo newsletter. She added: "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day.”

Ben wore a classic tuxedo from Ralph Lauren. The rest of the wedding party included Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They were all dressed in white.

Jennifer and Ben officially married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 17. The wedding celebrations have been a long time coming for Ben and Jennifer, who initially dated in the early 2000s and were set to tie the knot in 2004 before breaking up. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged earlier this year.

