Jeremy Renner teases update about next show Rennervations amid his recovery: 'As soon as I’m back on my feet...'

Actor Jeremy Renner has teased an update about his next series with Disney+ Rennervations, which was supposed to be released in early 2023. The actor suffered an accident while snow ploughing near his home earlier last month and has been undergoing treatment ever since. (Also read: Jeremy Renner shares new pic, reveals he broke over 30 bones in accident; Chris Evans teases him, asks about 'snowcat')

Last month, the actor had revealed that he broke around 30 bones in the accident that occurred in Nevada, US. After the accident, the actor had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share an update on the show and wrote: "We are so very excited to share the Rennervations show with you all on Disney plus coming very soon!!! As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!" Rennervations is a four-part nonfiction series, which follows Jeremy Renner as he travels around the world to help others with the purpose of “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.” The show was initially set to release in early 2023. Interestingly, in the picture that Jeremy shared, it seems to be somewhere around India. In the picture he is seen sitting on a stool surrounded by three other people, and engaged in what seems to be a game of carrom.

In an earlier post in Instagram, Jeremy had shared a picture from his hospital room where he was in recovery, He wore a grey T-shirt and black shorts as he lay on the pillow. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

Jeremy's family had also shared an official statement confirming that the actor had undergone surgery after his snow ploughing accident. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

