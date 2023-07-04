Jimmy Fallon shares adorable family photo ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

Jimmy Fallon has shared an adorable family photo on Instagram, ahead of Fourth of July celebrations. In the photo, Fallon is seen posing alongside wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters. The family are seen standing on the dock near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Jimmy Fallon(HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo on Sunday, Fallon jokingly captioned it "I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!"

The photo became an instant hit among Fallon's fans and celebrity friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Nan!!! Winnepesaukee! I’m thinking about driving up there and yelling your name in the town square until you respond “What About Bob”-style," commented actor Justin Long.

ALSO READ| Arnold Schwarzenegger warns about Artificial Intelligence with scary reminder from ‘Terminator’ movie

"This is such a beautiful photo!," wrote artist Rachel Ryle.

"Great family photo, looks like a peaceful place to spend some time. Have a fun filled 4th of July!," commented a fan.

"What a beautuful picture. The girls are getting so big. Happy July 2nd to you all and Happy 4th also," wrote another fan.

In 2020, Fallon had talked about being a father to his children and how his perspectives changed after becoming a parent.

“My biggest revelation is how much I ended up caring for other people’s kids if that makes any sense. You get it more,” Fallon had told Fatherly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’ Now I would be like, ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there,” he had added.