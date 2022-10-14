Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable as he shaves beard and moustache, fans ask if it's for a new role. See pics

Johnny Depp debuted a new look as he kick-started a tour with his friend Jeff Beck in New York City. The actor looked unrecognisable as he ditched his famous moustache and goat-ee for a brand-new clean-shaved look. Fans had mixed reactions to the drastic change in his appearance and also wondered if the actor had done it for a new film. Also Read| Johnny Depp is dating his UK libel case lawyer Joelle Rich

Several fans took to social media to share pictures of Johnny in his new look as he signed autographs for them during his US tour. Blue striped baker boy hat and large tinted sunglasses covered most of his face. Also sporting long hair, the actor smiled as he greeted his fans.

Fans also shared pictures of Johnny sporting the look at his concerts. While some loved his new look, others said the bearded look suits him better. A fan said, "Looking good Johnny Depp." Another said, "I am not used to his shaven look. I always feel something is missing in the photos, I guess it was just his 'stache and beard." A third one asked, "Why did Johnny shave his beard again? Is he for a new role?"

Johnny kicked off his nationwide US tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C. earlier this month. Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, who represented Johnny in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, also attended one of the concerts in Washington D.C. Pictures that surfaced on social media showed them hanging out backstage with VIP passes.

During the trial, there were speculations that Johnny was dating Camille. The attorney refuted these rumours after the trial ended, revealing that she is in a relationship with someone else. Fresh reports have emerged that Johnny is dating Joelle Rich, a different attorney from the libel case.

Johnny and Amber's trial had ended with the jury finding both of them guilty, but awarding a bigger compensation to the former. Reports claim that now a film is being made about the trial. The drama, titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard, will star Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp and Megan Davis as Amber Heard, and is directed by Sara Lohman.

