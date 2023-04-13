Johnny Depp's first wife slams Amber Heard: 'What she did was absolutely horrific'

Johnny Depp’s first wife Lori Allison didn't mince her words in a recent interview when she talked about the highly publicized defamation trial between him and Amber Heard. Although Lori did not take the name of Amber Heard directly, she referred the actor by saying “she who shall not be named” in the interview. (Also read: Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp, writes long note explaining decision: ‘I cannot afford to...’)

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial.(AP)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in a trial at a US court where the former was awarded $10.35 million in damages while she got $2 million. The US lawsuit took place last year during April and May. It was based on the allegation that Amber had defamed Johnny by referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. Later, Amber shared a note on her Instagram after the settlement saying, "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder."

Now, in a recent appearance on the Popcorned Planet podcast, Johnny's first wife Lori talked about her initial impression of Amber Heard and said, “I had met her before, I’d been to parties at his house. She seemed really nice and she was gorgeous, and what’s not to love? But as the time went by and I would hear things about her – she who shall not be named – he didn’t seem too happy all the time. I didn’t see him a lot so I can’t really say.”

Further talking about the trail, she added, "The things that affected me more were the things he said in court. I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him. I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well... I think it would’ve killed him, well maybe not, but it just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him. I’m no angel, I’ve done my share of s–tty things to people, but what she did was absolutely horrific, and if there were things that I could do to her that were legal, I would do them! I would.”

Johnny will be next seen in the upcoming historical film Jeanne du Barry, which will open the Cannes Film Festival this May. The actor plays the role of King Louis XV of France. The film follows the story of the King of France's last royal mistress Jeanne du Barry, who was born into poverty but managed to climb the social ladder using her intelligence to become Louis XV's favorite companion.

