Fresh perspective or old wounds? Depp V Heard - Netflix's tell-all documentary sparks heated debates among fans

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial captivated the world, and now it's making a comeback on Netflix. Depp V Heard, a three-part documentary series, is set to reexamine the infamous lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. But don't expect a rehash of the gossip and rumors; Netflix promises a fresh, impartial perspective.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The story began in 2018 when Amber Heard penned an op-ed about her experiences of facing sexual abuse, which caught the attention of Johnny Depp and his legal team. What followed was a legal battle that divided fans and the public alike. Now, two years later, Netflix aims to shed new light on the trial that was the talk of the town.

Netflix's take on Depp V Heard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The streaming giant claims its intentions are not to fuel the drama but to present an unbiased view of the trial. While most of the nation may have already seen the courtroom drama, Depp V Heard seeks to provide a fresh perspective on the circumstances surrounding the case. However, fans on both sides are skeptical, worried that the documentary may bring back old wounds for the celebrities involved.

How did fans react to the ‘Depp V Heard’ teaser?

Even a month after Netflix's announcement, fans remain divided. Supporters of Johnny Depp take to social media, voicing their unwavering loyalty with statements like "We stand with Johnny Depp." On the other hand, fans of Amber Heard rally to defend their favorite star, calling for the truth to be shown.

Also Read | Why did Amber Heard leave the US after defamation trial involving Johnny Depp?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some fans question Netflix's eagerness to jump on this sensitive topic, accusing the platform of cashing in on a controversial trial. Others express frustration, wondering if they really need to relive the trial all over again.

As Amber Heard is rumored to have moved to Spain and Johnny Depp quietly resides in London, the court of public opinion keeps the trial alive. Netflix's Depp V Heard is set to reignite the heated debate, leaving fans to brace themselves for yet another round of impassioned discussions. The documentary is scheduled to release on August 16th, and it's clear that everyone’s eyes will once again be glued to their screens.