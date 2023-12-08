Julia Roberts advises ‘kids’ to not try the ‘hardest drug’ she's ever done

‘Notting Hill’ actress Julia Roberts appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on December 7, 2023 and participated in the show's signature ‘Plead the Fifth’ segment, during which guests have to answer at least two out of three questions.

During the segment, host Andy asked Julia about the hardest drug she's ever tried. “Julia Roberts, what is the hardest drug you’ve ever tried?” he asked.(AFP)

While the actress initially hesitated to answer the question, she responded, “Mushrooms.”

The host followed up to the question by asking if it was a "positive experience" to which the 56-year-old actress replied, “Yeah, it was nice,” while also advising, “Kids, don't try it at home!”

The Golden Globe-winning actress did not further elaborate on her statement as to when, where and with whom she partook in the psychedelic drug.

In another segment of the game, she labelled Jen Shah as her “least favourite ‘Real Housewife’ of all time” as she went to prison for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly.

A question that put the actress in a tough spot was to rank three “iconic Julia Roberts films,” to which she said she was “taking the fifth.”

However, Julia's comment on taking drugs comes after she has vehemently denied being addicted to them for years. About 30 years ago, she had to dismiss rumours that she had a “problem with drugs” when she called off her wedding to Kiefer Sutherland, three days before the ceremony.

“This started, I can only assume, because I was so thin. And it’s just absurd, you know. I don’t know how anybody who would do drugs could function. I don’t — nor have I ever done drugs — and I guess it’s boring to be sort of a young actor in Hollywood and not have a drug problem. Well, then, I’m boring, and that’s cool with me, because I’ve got clear skin and clean arms, and I’m just thin. Period. The end. Quit picking on me, you know,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 1991.

