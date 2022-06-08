Jurassic World Dominion first reviews out: Critics advise 'smoke a joint, go drunk' to theatre for 'the stupidest movie'

First reviews and reaction are in for Jurassic World Dominion and the critics aren't sugarcoating anything. With a few positive reactions peppered in, the general consensus among critics is that the movie is a ‘massive disappointment’. (Also read: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom movie review: A new low for the iconic franchise; extinction is the only cure)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead, the latest iteration in the rebooted Jurassic World series also brings back the stars from Steven Spielberg's acclaimed and beloved original, Jurassic Park: Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The new film is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also directed the first Jurassic World.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film and its stars return to close out the franchise’s second trilogy of films in a sprawling adventure set in a near future where dinosaurs have spread across the world, as has ecological imbalance and a plague of giant locusts.

Critics, however, wished it never came back. Critic Germain Lussier simply shared a GIF of Jeff Goldblum staring at a giant pile of poop from the first movie, as his reaction to Jurassic World: Dominion. He added, “Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Variety's Clayton Davis suggested going high to the screening. “Let’s be clear…it doesn’t matter what I say about #JurassicWorldDominion - it's going to make so much money. It defies logic. It's a movie where things just happen and people know things 'because' - smoke a joint, go drunk and have the time of your life. Nostalgia on overdrive,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman wrote, “Jurassic World: Dominion is easily one of the stupidest movies I’ve ever seen." She added that she did not intend this as a compliment. She joked, “Not enough people get eaten in Jurassic World: Dominion."

Critic Courtney Howards called it ‘bad’. “It ignores the premise it should’ve had from the start, instead synthetically engineering 2 entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories that it struggles to connect. Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scott Menzel wrote, “It brings me no joy to report that #JurassicWorldDominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promised.”

The few good reviews gave the film points for visual effects. Film critic Kirsten wrote, “#JurassicWorldDominion is at its best when the old and new cast are together. Fans of the franchise should enjoy this. Plenty of nods to the OG. I’d recommend giving that a close rewatch.” Perri Nemiroff of Collider wrote, "#JurassicWorldDominion rocks an excellent mix of practical & digital effects. Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- and new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc and Howard soars with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jurassic World Dominion releases in theatres this Friday. If you are still up for it. Stay tuned for Hindustan Times review of the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON