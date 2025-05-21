Justin Baldoni's marriage 'going through a tough time' amid legal battle with Blake Lively: He’s feeling the weight

Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni is facing trouble in his marriage, as he deals with the legal battle mounted against him by his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively. PEOPLE Magazine reported that Baldoni and his wife, Emily, are going through a tough time. (Also read: Blake Lively reacts to Justin Baldoni's ‘cowardly’ claim that she tried to intimidate Taylor Swift into supporting her) Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni have been married for over a decade.

Justin Baldoni's marriage coping with legal battle

The report quoted a family friend of Baldoni saying that despite the marital issues, the couple is sticking together. The filmmaker is reportedly staying close to his family and faith as he deals with the legal dispute.

Baldoni, known for Jane the Virgin and his recent film It Ends With Us, has been "leaning on a tight circle of loyal friends," said the friend. "The lawsuit drama is causing stress for both of them, but their marriage is solid, and they are actually closer than ever." The couple have been married since 2013.

The friend also revealed that Baldoni, despite all the pressure, is trying to stay positive and "believes things will work out for the best." The source added, “March still feels very far away. He’s certainly feeling the financial and emotional weight of his legal fight.” The trial for his case against Blake Lively is currently set for March 2026.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively worked together on the 2024 film, It Ends With Us. However, Baldoni was not involved in much of the promotion of the film. The legal fight began in December 2024 when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni. In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and others, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others, accusing them of extortion and defamation.