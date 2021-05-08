Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice join Rebel Wilson in high school comedy Senior Year

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Mare of Easttown actor Angourie Rice will feature alongside Rebel Wilson in comedy, Senior Year.

The movie, which hails from Paramount Players, will be directed by Alex Hardcastle, known for his work on shows such as Love, Victor and Grace And Frankie, reported Deadline.

Hartley and Rice have joined the cast along with actors Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell. Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli.

The story is about a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Wilson, who recently starred in Netflix's Isn't It Romantic and The Hustle, will produce the movie alongside Todd Garner and Chris Bender.

Hartley, best known for playing Kevin Pearson in hit NBC series This Is Us, has starred in movies such as Jexi, The Hunt and Little.

Rice currently appears as Kate Winslet’s daughter in HBO show Mare of Easttown. She will next reprise her role of Betty Bryant in Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home, co-starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.