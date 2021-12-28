Keanu Reeves was asked about a sequel to The Matrix Resurrections. Here’s what he said

The fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise- The Matrix Resurrections- is running in theatres worldwide successfully. The sequel, which released 18 years after 2003's Matrix films, took many by surprise when it was first announced a few years ago. One of them was lead actor Keanu Reeves himself. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he feels this is the final movie of the franchise and that director Lana Wachowski wouldn’t return for a fifth movie.

The first Matrix film- simply titled The Matrix- released in 1999 and became a global phenomenon. Its two sequels- shot back-to-back- came out four years later. All three movies were directed by the Wachowskis. Lana Wachowski eventually wrote the script for the fourth film, bringing back much of the original cast for The Matrix Resurrections, which released globally on December 22.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the film’s lead star Keanu Reeves was asked if he believed another Matrix movie was ‘in the pipeline’. He responded, “I don’t believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.” However, Keanu’s co-star Carrie-Anne Moss was quick to add a word of caution to Keanu’s dismissal. “We thought that about this one too,” she added.

In response, Keanu said that if Lana Wachowski did indeed do a fifth Matrix film and 'invited' him, he would gladly be a part of it. “If she invites us again- I’m sorry, I spoke for you again! If she invites me again, I’m in,” said Keanu.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and two Indian faces - Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.

