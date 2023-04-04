American actor Keri Russell has always portrayed strong women characters on screen, be it Mission: Impossible III, Waitress, August Rush or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And she admits it has not been a conscious but organic process in her career.

Keri Russell: When it comes to strong women’s characters, I have been really lucky

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When it comes to strong female characters, I have been really lucky in my career. I have worked with a lot of women from the beginning. Early on in my career, I did Waitress, which was a tiny little movie which was directed by Adrienne Shelly. And then the other movie I did right after that was August Rush helmed by Kirsten Sheridan,” says Russell, adding, “Now, I worked with Elizabeth Banks on Cocaine Bear. I have worked with many female directors. I have been really lucky in that regard.”

The actor, who will soon be seen alongside Indian Adarsh Gourav in Extrapolations, feels she is attracted to strong characters.

“It is just what I’m attracted to. The film Americans was such a fun and strong character. But that wasn’t me. That was really the writers. That is the character they created, which was amazing. It was so great. I got to do that for multiple years. It was a good place to live for a while. So, I really feel that I have been really lucky and I’ve had really good writers around me. That is what interests me,” she ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON