Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon are dating after split from respective partners

Hollywood superstars Kevin Costner And Reese Witherspoon are dating after split from their respective partners, according to a report by New Idea. The report says that the two stars came together earlier this year when they started discussing the potential for collaboration between them.

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kevin’s had his eye on Reese ever since she won her Oscar, but he didn’t count on finding her absolutely charming as hell. They’ve been calling and texting on the pretence of finding the perfect script, but it’s becoming almost a daily occurrence,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Interestingly, there is an age gap of almost 20 years between Kevin and Reese. Kevin is 68 years old while Reese's age is 47. However, their age difference has not become an issue of compatibility, according to the source.

“No-one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off. They’re extremely compatible,” the source added.

ALSO READ| 'I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol…': Megan Fox on public response to her book of poems

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, the two have also been meeting each other when they'are in the same city. The source revealed that the pair have been secretive about their meetings and don't want much details of their association to emerge.

“He and Reese are always careful to not be seen together but as soon as his Horizon commitments are done, they may be more relaxed about being seen together in public. It’s still very early days,” said the source.

Kevin is working on a film Horizon, which he is doing after leaving the hit TV show Yellowstone.

Notably, Kevin has split from Christine Baumgartner. The former couple have separated over irreconcilable differences according to the divorce suit filed by Christine on May 1. The couple's marriage lasted for over 18 years during which they were blessed with three children namely two sons: 15-year-old Cayden and 14-year-old Hayes and a 12-year-old daughter Grace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Reese has settled her divorce from talent manager Jim Toth in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON