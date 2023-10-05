Kevin Spacey says he was rushed to hospital after fearing a heart attack in Uzbekistan: 'I felt my left arm go numb'

Actor Kevin Spacey was rushed to a hospital in Uzbekistan after reportedly fearing a heart attack. In a video, shared by The Sun, Kevin said he felt his “entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds”. Kevin was attending the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival when the incident took place. He talked about it in a speech later at the festival. (Also Read | Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexually assaulting four men)

What exactly happened to Kevin

Kevin said, “I experienced something here today that was unexpected...I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds. I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with, 'What did just happen?' and on their advice we went immediately to the [...] medical centre.”

He also added, “A modern medical building here in this ancient city that I was not expecting to tour I spend the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI...Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful that it’s not anything more serious. But it also made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is, for all of us.” The incident happened when he was in Samarkand's Afrasiyab Museum.

The Sun quoted a source and said, “Mr Spacey was taken to a medical centre over health concerns. He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart."

Kevin was acquitted of sexual assault

Earlier this year, a jury in London acquitted Kevin of sexual assault after he turn as a witness in his own defense which spared him a possible prison term. “I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today. I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision,” he had said outside the Southwark Crown Court.

Three men had accused Kevin of aggressively grabbing their crotches, describing him as “vile” and a “slippery, snaky” predator.

