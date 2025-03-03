Kieran Culkin's Oscar acceptance speech censored over Jeremy Strong mention; Here's what went wrong

Kieran Culkin on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Los Angeles, but his acceptance speech caused a stir when a part of it was censored over former Succession costar Jeremy Strong mention during the live broadcast, Marca.com reported. US actor Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Real Pain" onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Culkin won over Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Yura Borisov (Anora), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) to win for A Real Pain.

The 42-year-old's statement was a mix of humor, thankfulness, and a surprise family moment. However, it became eventful as it got censored after the actor gave a special shout-out to his fellow nominee Strong.

Culkin started his speech saying, “Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice.” He was immediately silenced as he remarked, “I love your work, it's f**king great.”

Culkin's hand went to his lips as he discovered he had dropped the f-bomb, but he persisted, saying, “I'm not supposed to single anyone out.”

“It’s favoritism. Anyway, but you were great.”

As his speech created a lot of buzz online, one X user wrote: “Succession is one of the greatest shows of all time.”

“Jeremy Strong was astounding in The Apprentice,” another wrote.

“Jeremy should’ve won man, he was incredible in the Apprentice,” one more commented.

Kieran Culkin gives special mention to wife, Jazz Charton

Culkin went on to mention his wife, Jazz Charton, in his address and referred to an earlier acceptance speech he delivered after receiving an Emmy Award for Succession.

“She said, ‘I will give you four [kids] when you win an Oscar,'” Culkin revealed, asking his wife, "You remember that, honey?”

Culkin recalled at the Emmys that his wife told him that if he won, they may have a third kid, but if he wins, they may have two more in the future. Following their 2013 wedding, the couple welcomed a daughter in 2019 and a boy in 2021.

As he continued to mention the love of his life, he told Charton that there is “no pressure,” adding that “I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”