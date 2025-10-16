Kim Kardashian breaks silence after backlash over daughter North's outfits, asks fans for ‘grace’

In a recent interview with Alex Cooper on the popular podcast Call Me Daddy on October 15, Kim Kardashian shared how her 12-year-old daughter North reacted to the hate and criticism she received online for her makeup and outfits. Kim Kardashian reveals how daughter North West reacted to criticism about her outfits and makeup: 'I don't really care'(Instagram/Kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian on North's love for makeup

The SKIMS founder shared that North is interested in makeup and is honing her skills. “I've had those conversations with North about makeup because she loves her lip liner,” she said.

“The door is wide open (to her daughter and her friends). And she'll be like, but mom, I grew up literally my whole life sitting in your lap while you're getting your makeup done, watching you do it,” Kardashian recalled.

North's reaction to hate

Kim Kardashian faced criticism when she allowed North to wear a dermal piercing on her middle finger. The mother-daughter duo was in Rome at the time. Addressing the controversy, she said that she trusts North and believes that she is strong enough to make decisions.

The Kardashians star went on to say that while it is true North also makes some mistakes, all she is asking for is some “grace” when it comes to parenting a teenager.

She also shared how North reacted to the entire ordeal: “She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that. She's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people.'”

Kardashian admitted that she doesn’t always get everything right, especially when it comes to what North wears. Still, she hopes people can show her a “little bit of grace.”

She said, “ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world,” adding that “as a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time.”

FAQs:

Who is Kanye West?

Kanye West is a popular rapper and musician. He is the father of North.

How many siblings does Kim Kardashian have?

Kim Kardashian has three more siblings named Khloe, Kourtney, Robert and half-siblings, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

For how many years did Keeping Up with the Kardashians air?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired from 2007 to 2021.