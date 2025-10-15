Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting with Kanye West, admits that she raises the kids ‘full-time’: ‘It's not easy’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Ye and co-parenting their children. She talked about the process of co-parenting their kids North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, on the latest episode of the podcast of Call Her Daddy. Kim Kardashian shares North, along with Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her former husband Kanye West.

What Kim said

Kim said, "What do you think co-parenting with Kanye West is like? It's not easy. But, I mean, I raise the kids, you know, full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when, you know, it's time for that. And it goes in waves and phases and it’s a lot of work."

When asked when has he last seen the kids, she added, "Whenever he'll call for them and ask. It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him."

There has been several reports in the last few months where it was said that Kanye is concerned with the welfare of the kids and has not been able to meet them often. Earlier this year in May, a report said that the rapper alleged that Kim left their 11-year-old daughter, North, all alone during the 2025 Met Gala and exposed her to “significant media attention.”

He also took to X (previously Twitter) to rant about his strained relationship with his kids. “Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time,” the rapper wrote, while mentioning that “I'm shaking typing this”. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood… But I don’t get to be a dad,” he added.

About the couple

Following her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West in 2012 while still fighting to legally end her prior union. Kim and Kanye first met in the early 2000s, but didn't become official friends until 2008. They welcomed a daughter, North West, in June 2013. In May 2014, they tied the knot. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in 2021. On November 29, 2022, the two reached a settlement. They share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.