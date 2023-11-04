Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes teaser is out: Behold the rise of a fierce dictator

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is all set to return to the screens with the fourth instalment in the hit and much-loved trilogy. Makers of the movie released a teaser recently, and it appears we are all in for a violent and dangerous fight against the apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Watch Teaser

The third instalment of the epic franchise is set several generations into the future, in Caesar's reign, where apes are the dominant living species and the humans have been outcasted by them, forced to live in the shadows.

Catch a glimpse into the new world order with the 2-minute teaser of the much-awaited movie. Apes can be seen controlling everything in an extremely primitive manner.

As a fierce new ape dictator lays down the bricks for his empire, one young ape sets off on a troublesome journey reanalysing everything he had known about the past and making choices that will affect the future of apes and humans alike.

The first trailer and teaser poster for the movie were released by 20th Century Studios.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be out in the theatres on May 24, 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Cast

The movie has been directed by Wes Ball, who also helmed the Maze Runner trilogy. The screenplay has been written by Josh Friedman who has previously worked in War of the Worlds and Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, the duo famed for writing Avatar: The Way of Water.

It stars Owen Teague from IT, Freya Allan from The Witcher, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Taeser: Social Media Reaction

The franchise that began with Mat Reeves' Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), went on to include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and Wes Ball's War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Fans of the movies have been eagerly following all the instalments and are very excited about the movie as seen in their social media comments and posts on X (Formerly Twitter)

